Elko County jury convicts man in home invasion murder trial

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Elko County jurors convicted a 26-year-old man of murder and other charges stemming from what prosecutors said was a home invasion that left one man dead.

Jurors on Friday convicted Alan Honeyestewa of murder, attempted robbery with use of a firearm and home invasion with possession of a firearm, among other charges, the Elko Daily Free Press reported.

Honeyestewa was acquitted of one misdemeanor charge in the case stemming from the shooting death of Brad Smith, 33, during a gun battle at Smith's home on July 7, 2018.

Jurors deliberated for six hours Thursday and Friday.

The case had already sent another man to prison for life.

Tieres A. Lopez Sr. pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the same killing last year and was sentenced to life in prison.

Honeyestewa faces up to life in prison without possibility of parole on the murder conviction when sentenced in December by District Judge Nancy Porter.

Several witnesses testified that Lopez and Honeyestewa went to Smith’s home with the intent to steal guns and tools belonging to Smith.

Defense lawyer Gary Woodbury said Honeyestewa didn’t know that Lopez planned to rob Smith and thought they were going to Smith's home to drink and smoke marijuana with Smith's girlfriend.