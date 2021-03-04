Elijah McClain's mom says his death sparked push for change COLLEEN SLEVIN, Associated Press March 4, 2021 Updated: March 4, 2021 5:34 p.m.
DENVER (AP) — Sheneen McClain is not always hopeful but thinks it's possible the death of her son Elijah McClain could create change.
Officers in suburban Denver stopped the 23-year-old Black massage therapist in 2019 as he walked home from the store after getting a 911 call that he looked suspicious. They put him a neckhold, pinned him down and asked paramedics to sedate him with ketamine.