Election rule changes for COVID-19 considered in N.C. House

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina legislators are starting to debate proposed election rule changes this fall so people have wider paths to cast ballots despite COVID-19 health risks.

House committees scheduled meetings on Wednesday to advance a bipartisan bill that would make it easier for someone to request a mail-in absentee ballot and for officials to recruit polling site workers. There would also be over $27 million distributed to elections boards in part to upgrade security and equipment.

North Carolina already allows any registered voter to cast a traditional mail-in absentee ballot, but demand is expected to soar this year from people at higher risk to catch the coronavirus.

Any measure needs House and Senate approval.

Other legislators and civil rights activists are seeking more. They want every registered voter to get mailed an absentee ballot request form, prepaid postage on ballot-return envelopes and Election Day made a state holiday. Lawsuits also have been filed seeking changes.