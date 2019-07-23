Election alert: Connelly eyes Zemo’s selectmen seat

Ridgefield Democrats' nominees for the Board of Selectmen, from left to right: Selectwoman Barbara Manners, First Selectman Rudy Marconi, and Sean Connelly, currently a member of the Board of Finance. All three were nominated unopposed Monday, July 22.

Ridgefield Democrats nominated Sean Connelly, a member of the town’s Board of Finance, to run for Selectman Steve Zemo’s seat this November.

Zemo, a long-serving Democrat, announced last week he would not seek re-election when his term ends in the fall.

Connelly was reelected to the Board of Finance two years ago as part of the ‘blue wave’ of democrats sweeping into office in 2017.

He has lived in town for over a decade, and served on the Board of Finance for the past three years.

“He’s been a coach of every sport I think,” said Aimee Berger Girvalo, vice chair of the Democratic Town Committee.

Connelly is a director at Willis Towers Watson, where he works in market research.

Democrats also nominated incumbents Barbara Manners and Rudy Marconi, the town’s first selectmen who is running again after twenty years, to run for Ridgefield’s Board of Selectmen.

