Election Day 2019: Key takeaways from Ridgefield’s municipal race

Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi, left, shakes hands with Republican challenger Dick Moccia and Ridgefield Republican Town Committee Chair Hope Wise on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Marconi won reelection, 5,099 votes to 2,592.

On Election Day 2019, Ridgefield saw its highest voter turnout for a municipal race this decade.

Turnout for this year’s election, which saw First Selectman Rudy Marconi defeat challenger Dick Moccia at the top of the ticket, had 7,787 residents cast ballots — good for a 42% turnout. Ridgefield has 18,622 registered voters.

For comparison, the town had a 29.5% turnout two years ago in 2017 when there was no race for First Selectman.

Marconi ran uncontested in the 2015 race for the town’s top office, and the town recorded a 32% turnout. In 2013, 24% of voters turned out at the polls. The first municipal race of the decade in 2011 saw a 29% turnout — another race in which Marconi ran unopposed at the top of the ballot.

Moccia, the first selectman’s first challenger this decade, told The Ridgefield Press on Tuesday night that this would be his last campaign for public office.

His political career includes service on Ridgefield’s Parking Authority and Board of Finance, as well as four terms as mayor of Norwalk and a variety of other positions there.

“This is it,” he said.

“Would I like to have done better? Yes,” Moccia said. “Now I’ll have more time for Founders Hall.”

Marconi paid tribute to Moccia after his visit.

“Dick just came over and graciously conceded and congratulated me on the win. He was very gentlemanly about it and professional. I appreciated that.” Marconi said.

Also of interest to Ridgefield voters is that one race is still too close to call, with Board of Finance candidates Greg Kabasakalian and David Cordisco receiving 3,700 and 3,697 votes, respectively.

The recount will be at the Recreation Center on Tuesday, Nov. 12, starting at 9 a.m.