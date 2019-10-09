Election 2019: Ballard Green to host forum Tuesday night

There will be a candidates forum at the Ballard Green community house on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 7:30 p.m.

The event will feature this year’s candidates for the Office of First Selectman — incumbent Rudy Marconi and challenger Dick Moccia.

The question and answer session will be moderated by Ed Tyrell or Sharon Dornfeld.

Seating is limited.

Ballard Green is located at 25 Gilbert Street.