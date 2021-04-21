Elected officials 'plant' democracy in Ridgefield

Contributed photo

RIDGEFIELD — State Sen. Will Haskell, state Rep. Aimee Berger-Girvalo and First Selectman Rudy Marconi joined more than 40 volunteers on April 18 to “plant” democracy at Ballard Green Senior Housing in honor of Earth Day. The sunshine and early spring temperatures were ideal for planting flowers in pots and boxes throughout the residential community as well as raking, cleaning and pruning of unwanted branches.

The service project gave participants the opportunity to demonstrate through their actions that democracy, and love of community, brings people together. Ridgefield Democrats underwrote the initiative, contributing colorful pots, pansies, seeds, potting soil and trash bags. Volunteers arrived with spades, gloves, rakes and other equipment, making the day enjoyable and successful.