Elderly woman arrested for shoplifting at Kohl’s

A Prospect Ridge woman was arrested for larceny in the sixth degree and failure to appear in court in the second degree at Kohl’s at 5:35 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Ridgefield police said Wendy Boyko, 75, was detained by the store’s loss-prevention department after attempting to steal $121 worth of merchandise.

According to a report, an investigation revealed that Boyko had two arrest warrants issued by Norwalk Superior Court for failure to appear in court.

She was arrested and released after posting $850 in bonds for all three cases.

She is scheduled to appear in Danbury Superior court on Friday, Nov. 8, for the larceny charge.