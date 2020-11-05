https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Elderly-pedestrian-struck-and-killed-in-Minot-15703894.php
Elderly pedestrian struck and killed in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (AP) — An elderly man has been struck and killed while crossing a street in Minot.
The 91-year-old man stopped in the middle of the road Tuesday and was struck by a pickup truck, according to police. The driver was cresting a hill and didn't see the man in time to stop, officials said.
The victim is identified as Carl Melby of Minot.
The driver was issued a citation, but no criminal charges are expected, KFGO reported.
View Comments