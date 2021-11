WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Eight people were wounded by gunfire in a North Carolina city over the weekend, including three people who were shot while they were in their vehicles, according to police.

Winston-Salem police said four people were wounded early Saturday after gunfire erupted at a party, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. A 38-year-old man whom police have not identified was shot in the head Saturday night when someone shot into a home, police said.