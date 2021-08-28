Skip to main content
Eight annual Art Walk strolls into Ridgefield

Cassidy Bluhm, of Ridgefield, looks at work by artist Steve Habersang with her children, Aiden, left, age 12, Amelie, age 10 and Emery, age, 7, at the Ridgefield Guild of Artists eighth annual Art Walk, Friday, August 27, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media

The Ridgefield Guild of Artists kicked off its eighth annual Art Walk Friday night, inviting local artists to share their wares and talents as part of a strolling art gallery.

The two-week-long celebration brings art, music and a festive atmosphere to downtown, where artists from Ridgefield and surrounding towns and counties in Connecticut and New York participate to present paintings, photography, sculpture and more.

This year’s event was modified due to COVID-19 pandemic, applying local, state and CDC protocols.

Thirty-two merchants along Main Street and Bailey Avenue are hosting 32 individual artists for the event. On opening night, artists stood outside their respective stores to meet and greet with passersby. Then on Saturday, participating artists demonstrated their craft on the sidewalks for Artist Day.

“As we all know, the pandemic forced local (and far-reaching) arts organizations to get creative to move forward and survive,” RGOA President Mary Pat Devine said in a release. “Working on our end of summer tradition gives us a lot of hope. We love our community and thank everyone for (their) support of the arts.”

All featured artwork is for sale and will remain downtown through Sept. 12. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the guild to support general expenses and future programming. Sales will be processed through the guild after Aug. 28 by calling 203-438-8863 or emailing artwalkridgefield@gmail.com.

Maps of participating artists and stores are available at each venue. For more information about Art Walk 2021 and all of the guild’s offerings, visit rgoa.org or call 203-438-8863.