Eight annual Art Walk strolls into Ridgefield
Cassidy Bluhm, of Ridgefield, looks at work by artist Steve Habersang with her children, Aiden, left, age 12, Amelie, age 10 and Emery, age, 7, at the Ridgefield Guild of Artists eighth annual Art Walk, Friday, August 27, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
Painter Grace Drake, of Bedford, NY, waits by her work and watches the crowd at the Ridgefield Guild of Artists eighth annual Art Walk, Friday, August 27, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
Tim Sway plays one of his hand crafted electric guitars at the Ridgefield Guild of Artists eighth annual Art Walk on Friday, August 27, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn. Sways guitars are made from reclaimed and locally sourced materials on display
Rachel Konstantin, left, of Norwalk, talks with photographer Amy Garone about her work at the Ridgefield Guild of Artists eighth annual Art Walk, Friday, August 27, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
Dirk Kinkead, of Ridgefield, walks with Emma past "Fortitude" by photographer Amy Garone at the Ridgefield Guild of Artists eighth annual Art Walk, Friday, August 27, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
Artist Katushka Millones watches the crowd at the Ridgefield Guild of Artists eighth annual Art Walk, Friday, August 27, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
Bird photographer Tommy McCarthy, of Ridgefield, stand with his work at the Ridgefield Guild of Artists eighth annual Art Walk, Friday, August 27, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
Phil Goldberg, of Danbury, talks about his work, gourds that her grows then crafts, at the Ridgefield Guild of Artists eighth annual Art Walk, Friday, August 27, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.n.
A hand crafted electric guitar by Tim Sway from reclaimed and locally sourced materials on display at the Ridgefield Guild of Artists eighth annual Art Walk on Friday, August 27, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
Painter Michael Ledner, of Bridgeport, sits with his work during the Ridgefield Guild of Artists eighth annual Art Walk, Friday, August 27, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
Bird photographer Tommy McCarthy, of Ridgefield, holds his work, a photograph of a belted kingfisher taken in Ridgefield, at the Ridgefield Guild of Artists eighth annual Art Walk, Friday, August 27, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
The Ridgefield Guild of Artists presented it's eight annual Art Walk on Friday, August 27, 2021, in Ridgefield, Conn.
The Ridgefield Guild of Artists kicked off its eighth annual Art Walk Friday night, inviting local artists to share their wares and talents as part of a strolling art gallery.
The two-week-long celebration brings art, music and a festive atmosphere to downtown, where artists from Ridgefield and surrounding towns and counties in Connecticut and New York participate to present paintings, photography, sculpture and more.