Eiffel Tower needs blowtorch for ice as snow blankets Europe Feb. 10, 2021 Updated: Feb. 10, 2021 4:24 a.m.
1 of30 Icicles form on a window outside a house early morning in Altenberg, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Matthias Schrader/AP Show More Show Less
2 of30 Youngsters slide down hill on sledges after a snowfall at the Woluwe park in Brussels, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Freezing temperatures and snow has swept across much of Europe and predicted to settle on the region over the coming days. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 3 of30
4 of30 A man removes snow in front of his home after a snowfall in Brussels, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Freezing temperatures and snow has swept across much of Europe and predicted to settle on the region over the coming days. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
5 of30 A young women goes down the stairs as a wave hits a wave-lashed breakwater during a windy afternoon in the southern Athens coastal suburb of Flisvos, on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. A cold and strong winter weather hit Europe with temperatures far below zero. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less 6 of30
7 of30 The frozen Hofvijver pond is seen outside the Dutch parliament buildings in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. With freezing temperatures forecast for more than a week in the Netherlands, ice fever is sweeping the nation, offering a welcome respite from grim coronavirus news while also creating a challenge for authorities trying to uphold social distancing measures. Mike Corder/AP Show More Show Less
8 of30 Icicles formed on boats after high winds and waves swept the marina of Monnickendam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. With freezing temperatures forecast for more than a week in the Netherlands, ice fever is sweeping the nation, offering a welcome respite from grim coronavirus news while also creating a challenge for authorities trying to uphold social distancing measures. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less 9 of30
10 of30 A man feeds scraps to seagulls as the cold snap continues to grip much of the nation, in Whitley Bay, England, Wednesday Feb. 10, 2021. Cold weather is predicted to continue over the region for some days. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP) Owen Humphreys/AP Show More Show Less
11 of30 Youngsters slide downhill on boards at Leopold II park in Brussels, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Freezing temperatures and snow have swept across much of Europe and is predicted to settle on the region over the coming days. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 12 of30
13 of30 Icicles on the fountains in Trafalgar Square, London, with the National Gallery in the background, as temperatures dropped below freezing, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Snow has swept across the country, with further snowfall predicted, bringing travel problems as temperatures dropped. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
14 of30 A youngster slides down a hill on a sled at Leopold II park in Brussels, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Freezing temperatures and snow has swept across much of Europe and is predicted to settle on the region over the coming days. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 15 of30
16 of30 An Egyptian goose makes a slippery landing on a frozen lake in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2021. Extreme winter weather had hit Germany from North to West, and even the industrial Ruhr valley. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less
17 of30 Enrico Ulbrich from Wernigerode bravely takes a dip in the fine powder snow in Wernigerode, Germany, Tuesday, Feb.9, 2021. The 41-year-old did not want to miss this fun with the huge amounts of snow in Wernigerode and romps around in the snow dressed only in a bathing suit. (Matthias Bein/dpa via AP) Matthias Bein/AP Show More Show Less 18 of30
19 of30 A resident clears the sidewalk in front of her front door of snow in Wernigerode, Germany, Tuesday, Feb.9, 2021. (Matthias Bein/dpa via AP) Matthias Bein/AP Show More Show Less
20 of30 A truck is lying on its side in a ditch on the A2 motorway after an accident on a snowy and icy road in Wendeburg, Germany, Tuesday, Feb.9, 2021. (Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa via AP) Hauke-Christian Dittrich/AP Show More Show Less 21 of30
22 of30 A person walks past a mount of snow at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. A snowstorm and strong winds pounded parts of Germany since Sunday. Michael Sohn/AP Show More Show Less
23 of30 A seagull sits on a partly ice-covered lamp at the pier of the Baltic Sea island Ruegen, Germany, Tuesday, Feb.9, 2021. Days of strong easterly winds and icy temperatures make for this not everyday spectacle. (Bernd Wuestneck/dpa via AP) Bernd W'stneck/AP Show More Show Less 24 of30
25 of30 A skier passes the Moritzburg Castle, the former hunting lodge of the Wettin family, in Moritzburg, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Matthias Schrader/AP Show More Show Less
26 of30 A woman skis across the medieval Charles Bridge after a heavy snowfall in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less 27 of30
28 of30 Two-year-old polar bear Hertha plays with a plastic bowl in the snow at the zoo in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb.9, 2021. (Kira Hofmann/dpa via AP) Kira Hofmann/AP Show More Show Less
29 of30 A staff member clears snow from the Washington D.C. Capitol in Miniworld in Lichrenstein, Germany, Tuesday, Feb.9, 2021. To prevent damage in winter, some of the monuments are enclosed. The rest are regularly checked and cleared of snow. (Jan Woitas/dpa via AP) Jan Woitas/AP Show More Show Less
30 of30
PARIS (AP) — Workers at the Eiffel Tower used a blowtorch to melt the ice collecting on its surfaces and snow was blocking roads and halting trains and school buses Wednesday across northern France.
Amid a European cold snap, areas in Normandy and Brittany unused to such icy conditions were closing highways for lack of snow-clearing equipment. In parts of the Paris region, local authorities halted school buses and urged parents to keep their children at home.