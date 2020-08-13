Edwards: Louisiana to tap into $300 federal unemployment aid

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will accept President Donald Trump's partial extension of federal unemployment aid, though without increasing the state's payout to jobless workers, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday.

The state has submitted its paperwork to the U.S. Department of Labor to provide an extra $300 in weekly federal unemployment benefits to Louisiana's residents. That will boost the maximum unemployment benefits available in Louisiana to $547 a week, with the state and federal payments combined, once the federal dollars start flowing to the state.

It's unclear when those federal dollars will be available, Edwards said.

The $300 federal unemployment payments will be retroactive to Aug. 1, Edwards said. Despite previous concerns that not everyone receiving state unemployment assistance would be eligible for the aid, the Democratic governor said information received from federal officials Wednesday night indicates that all Louisiana workers on unemployment will get the extra assistance.

More than 450,000 people in Louisiana have been receiving unemployment aid as the virus outbreak shuttered businesses and as Edwards has enacted restrictions in response to the public health risk.

Congress approved $600 weekly federal unemployment payments, on top of what states pay in unemployment assistance, but that enhanced benefit expired at the end of July. Trump’s executive order takes $44 billion from a federal disaster relief fund and offers states additional unemployment payments using that money. Critics question the validity of the order, however.

Edwards said Louisiana can't afford to pay a 25% cost share to boost the extra weekly unemployment to $400, so the state will seek to tap into the $300 weekly payment offered by the Trump administration instead.

Louisiana has allocated all of the $1.8 billion in direct federal coronavirus aid the state received, and the state's unemployment trust fund is being rapidly drained to pay the state’s existing benefits, which is why Louisiana can't increase the weekly unemployment supplement to the full $400, Edwards said.

Louisiana has had one of the nation’s highest per capita virus infection rates over the past two weeks. But the average number of new confirmed cases per day has fallen significantly over the past 14 days, to about 1,400.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe or fatal illness.

More than 135,000 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed by Louisiana’s health department, though the true number of virus infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick. The health department says more than 103,000 people in Louisiana have recovered.

