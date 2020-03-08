Educational campaign to properly dispose nips to be launched

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's wine and spirits industry has joined forces with environmentalists to reduce litter, especially mini bottles of wine and spirits known as nips.

The anti-litter partnership, known as Three Tiers for Connecticut, plans to launch the retail portion of its “Don't Trash Connecticut - Nip it in the Bin!” campaign on Tuesday. The campaign will focus on signage at retail locations, urging consumers to properly dispose of the bottles.

A news conference is planned Tuesday at CT Beverage Mart in New Britain.

The partnership has already held two community clean-up events, in Norwalk and West Haven. More more cleanups and initiatives are scheduled for the coming year.

Wine and spirits companies and organizations in Connecticut formed the partnership last year with the group Live Green CT, a statewide environmental organization that's dedicated to eradicating land-based litter by 2025.