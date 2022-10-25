Ridgefield Theater Barn, Historical Society presenting historic play

Contributed photo

Ridgefield Theater Barn Partners with Historical Society to Present Eccentric Women of Ridgefield on Nov. 18 and Nov. 20 at the Theater Barn on 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield.

The historical play about four women was written by Ridgefield resident Dr. Darla Shaw after researching, writing and performing their characters for over ten years. Wanting to see professional actresses take on the roles, Dr. Shaw turned over the script to Stephen Robbins to adapt it for the stage and Linda Saey to direct the play.