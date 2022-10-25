Skip to main content
Ridgefield Theater Barn, Historical Society presenting historic play

 The Ridgefield Theater Barn is partnering with the Ridgefield Historical Society to present: "Eccentric Women of Ridgefield," Nov. 18 and Nov. 20 at the theater barn, which is located at 37 Halpin Lane in Ridgefield. 

The historical play about four women was written by Ridgefield resident Dr. Darla Shaw after researching, writing and performing their characters for over ten years. Wanting to see professional actresses take on the roles, Dr. Shaw turned over the script to Stephen Robbins to adapt it for the stage and Linda Saey to direct the play.

Now the show features Sheri Rak, Benna Strober, Charlotte Hampden, and Emily Volpintesta. It also includes Ridgefield Poet Laureate, Barbara Jennes, and Sally Sanders, local historian, for the talk back after each show.

The play will focus on the true narratives for Sarah Bishop, a hermit who lived in a cave off Old West Mountain Road following the Revolutionary War, Mary Louise Beatrice Olcott, who took over her father’s palatial estate, Casagmo, and worked diligently to improve Ridgefield and advance the cause of the suffragists; Jacqueline Seligmann, a French heiress in the 1940’s who came to live on Barrack Hill Rd., and then fell from grace, fame and fortune to a life filled with hundreds of cats as her only companions; and Carmela Sabilia, an Italian immigrant who came to Georgetown in 1898 and in the 1920’s and 1930’s became famously known as the Peanut Lady of Branchville Rd.

The show will be without intermission. Door will open at 7 for the Friday show and show will start at 8. On Sunday, doors will open at 1 and the show will start at 2 p.m. with talk backs following each show. On Sunday, tea will be served after the performance.

Seating for the show is cabaret style and food and drinks may be brought from the outside. Tickets are $25.00 and can be purchased through the Ridgefield Theater Barn web site.

 

