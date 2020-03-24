Eastern Indiana man dies in workplace fall from ladder

MONTPELIER, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana man died in a fall Tuesday at his workplace, authorities said.

Jeffrey Humphries, 51, of Montpelier, was pronounced dead at the scene at NRP of Indiana, Blackford County Coroner Zach Crouch said.

Humphries was on a ladder when he fell to the floor, suffering head injuries, Crouch said.

Authorities estimated the fall at 10 to 12 feet, The Star Press reported.