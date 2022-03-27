East Timor set for presidential runoff election in April March 27, 2022 Updated: March 27, 2022 7:56 a.m.
1 of5 East Timorese presidential candidate who is also former President Jose Ramos-Horta shows his inked finger after casting his ballot at a polling station during the election in Dili, East Timor, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Nearly a million people in East Timor were voting for president on Saturday in an election that will test the young nation's stability amid a protracted political crisis and economic uncertainty. Lorenio Do Rosario Pereira/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - Electoral workers count votes following the presidential election in Dili, East Timor, March 19, 2022. East Timor is headed for a runoff presidential election after Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jose Ramos-Horta failed to secure more than 50% of the vote despite a commanding lead over a fellow former independence fighter, incumbent President Francisco “Lu Olo” Guterres. Lorenio Do Rosario Pereira/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Incumbent East Timorese President Francisco "Lu Olo" Guterres shows his inked finger after casting his ballot at a polling station during the election in Dili, East Timor, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Nearly a million people in East Timor were voting for president on Saturday in an election that will test the young nation's stability amid a protracted political crisis and economic uncertainty. Lorenio Do Rosario Pereira/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
DILI, East Timor (AP) — East Timor is headed for a runoff presidential election after Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jose Ramos-Horta failed to secure more than 50% of the vote despite a commanding lead over a fellow former independence fighter, incumbent President Francisco “Lu Olo” Guterres.
Ramos-Horta received 46.6% of the vote in last week's election and Guterres got 22.1%, according to a tally announced Sunday by the National Election Commission.