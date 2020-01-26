East St. Louis official facing major fines runs as write-in

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — An East St. Louis elected official barred from the ballot because he owes more than $150,000 in fines to the State Board of Elections is running as a write-in candidate for a precinct committeeman post, according to a published report.

The move comes after unsuccessful attempts to reach a settlement on the fines owed by East St. Louis Township Supervisor Alvin Parks.

The former mayor is running for East St. Louis District 24 Precinct Committeeman against two other candidates, according to The (Belleville) News-Democrat. The other candidates are LaKeisha Adams and Debra Hamilton-Tidwell.

Parks recently attempted to settle the outstanding amount by offering about 50% of what he owes. Board members rejected it, saying Parks disregarded campaign finance laws.

State law says political committees or politicians have to file reports every time there's a contribution over $1,000. Parks stopped filing those reports in 2011 and was fined $5,000 each time

Parks' office line could not take phone messages on Sunday.