Carly Stern and her mother Allison at the recent sixth-grade locker orientation.

East Ridge hosts sixth grade open house

On Wednesday, August 21, East Ridge Middle School hosted its new student orientation and sixth grade open House.

“Our counseling staff hosted our New Student Orientation with several of our current 7th and 8th grade students,” said Tricia Raneri, principal of East Ridge Middle School.

“Through discussions and tours, our counseling team and student ambassadors welcomed our newest students and their families. What a warm reception to our school community!”

In partnership with our PTA, the sixth grade students had an opportunity to visit their homerooms, practice opening their lockers and tour their team classrooms.

While the students are checking out their locker and touring the building, parents attended a Q &A session in the auditorium.

Raneri thanked ERMS co-presidents Jessica Carter and Allison Romeo for making this event a success.