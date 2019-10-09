Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

The students and faculty of East Ridge Middle School would like to invite all veterans to the annual Veteranyou mayDay honor ceremony and celebration on Friday, Nov. 8 in the ERMS auditorium.

The ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. (arrival at 7:45 a.m.) and a continental breakfast will follow the program.

If you are able to attend, RSVP to Maureen Tyra (sixth grade ERMS social studies teacher) via email at mtyra@ridgefieldps.net by Nov. 7.