East Ridge Middle School to host annual Veterans Day celebration
The students and faculty of East Ridge Middle School would like to invite all veterans to the annual Veteranyou mayDay honor ceremony and celebration on Friday, Nov. 8 in the ERMS auditorium.
The ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. (arrival at 7:45 a.m.) and a continental breakfast will follow the program.
If you are able to attend, RSVP to Maureen Tyra (sixth grade ERMS social studies teacher) via email at mtyra@ridgefieldps.net by Nov. 7.
