Early NTSB report has little new about crash that killed 2

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A preliminary report offers little new information about the plane crash that killed the pilot and a New Orleans TV anchor last month.

Nancy Parker was working on a documentary about pilot Franklin Augustus when his two-seat biplane crashed shortly after takeoff from New Orleans Lakefront Airport on Aug. 16.

The National Transportation Safety Board report released Tuesday says Augustus asked to return to the airport but didn't say why.

It also says investigators did not find any problems with the plane's maintenance logs.

The plane crashed nose-down at about a 45-degree angle and most of the airframe burned up. The wreckage was taken away for detailed examinations of the airframe and engine.

Parker was an Alabama native who had worked at WVUE television in New Orleans for 23 years.