Eagle projects help vets, nature center

Steve Mortinger (Scoutmaster Troop 19), Dave Grove (Scoutmaster Troop 431), Stephen Nazworth (Eagle Scout), Rudy Marconi, Jim Pratt (Asst. Scoutmaster), Nik Badinelli (Eagle Scout). Steve Mortinger (Scoutmaster Troop 19), Dave Grove (Scoutmaster Troop 431), Stephen Nazworth (Eagle Scout), Rudy Marconi, Jim Pratt (Asst. Scoutmaster), Nik Badinelli (Eagle Scout). Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Eagle projects help vets, nature center 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Boy Scout Troop 431 held an Eagle Scout Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 26, at St. Stephen’s North Hall recognizing Stephen Nazworth and Nik Badinelli.

Nazworth worked with Rudy Marconi and the Town of Ridgefield to plan, acquire materials and permits, and line-up volunteers to build a handicapped accessible ramp for Ridgefield’s veterans at the American Legion Post 78.

Badinelli replaced old and damaged cubbies at Woodcock Nature Center. He and his volunteers removed old cubbies and constructed 64 new wooden cubbies. The new cubbies are cleaner, better suited for the purpose of holding campers' backpacks, and offer a more accessible area for belongings.