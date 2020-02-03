https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Eagle-projects-help-vets-nature-center-15026026.php
Eagle projects help vets, nature center
Photo: Contributed Photo
Boy Scout Troop 431 held an Eagle Scout Court of Honor on Sunday, Jan. 26, at St. Stephen’s North Hall recognizing Stephen Nazworth and Nik Badinelli.
Nazworth worked with Rudy Marconi and the Town of Ridgefield to plan, acquire materials and permits, and line-up volunteers to build a handicapped accessible ramp for Ridgefield’s veterans at the American Legion Post 78.
Badinelli replaced old and damaged cubbies at Woodcock Nature Center. He and his volunteers removed old cubbies and constructed 64 new wooden cubbies. The new cubbies are cleaner, better suited for the purpose of holding campers' backpacks, and offer a more accessible area for belongings.
View Comments