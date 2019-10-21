Eagle found injured on side of road euthanized

BEACON FALLS, Conn. (AP) — A bald eagle found injured by the side of a Connecticut highway last week has died.

The bird was found with a broken wing and soft tissue injuries last Wednesday at the side of Route 8 in Beacon Falls. Authorities say the injuries were consistent with a car strike.

The eagle was taken to the Audubon Society wildlife rehabilitation center in Sharon. The center in a Facebook post said the eagle was taken to a Berlin animal hospital over the weekend to be euthanized.

Erinn Whitmore, a wildlife rehabilitation assistant at the center, tells the Republican American the bird was euthanized because it was unlikely to recover.

A band on the bird's leg identified it as a male that was a nestling in Connecticut in May 2003.