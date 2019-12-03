Eagle Scout makes use of snow day, delivers wreaths to Ridgefield Apartments

Ridgefield High School student and Eagle Scout Spencer Carlson. Ridgefield High School student and Eagle Scout Spencer Carlson. Photo: Kristie Brady / Contributed Photo Photo: Kristie Brady / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Eagle Scout makes use of snow day, delivers wreaths to Ridgefield Apartments 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Ridgefield High School student and Eagle Scout Spencer Carlson took advantage of the snow day on Monday, Dec. 2, delivering 55 wreaths to Ridgefield Apartments.

He raised $1,100 for Troop 76. It is the seventh annual wreath fundraiser for Troop 76 held at Ridgefield Apartments.

Each unit on the property is adorned with a wreath in December.

“The wreaths are just the right touch to create a festive, holiday home for the residents,” said Kristie Brady, project coordinator at Ridgefield Apartments.