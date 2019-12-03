  • Ridgefield High School student and Eagle Scout Spencer Carlson. Photo: Kristie Brady / Contributed Photo

Ridgefield High School student and Eagle Scout Spencer Carlson took advantage of the snow day on Monday, Dec. 2, delivering 55 wreaths to Ridgefield Apartments.

He raised $1,100 for Troop 76. It is the seventh annual wreath fundraiser for Troop 76 held at Ridgefield Apartments.

Each unit on the property is adorned with a wreath in December.

“The wreaths are just the right touch to create a festive, holiday home for the residents,” said Kristie Brady, project coordinator at Ridgefield Apartments.