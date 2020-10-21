Eagle Scout Project honors Ridgefield first responders

Jason Fernandino, boss and manager of Ferrandino Enterprises LLC, helped Boy Scout Shreyas Nandan build his Eagle Scout Project, a memorial to Ridgefield first responders.

For his Eagle Scout Project for Boy Scouts of America, Shreyas Nandan, a senior at Ridgefield High School, built a memorial for Ridgefield first responders at the town hall.

The memorial was inaugurated Oct 21 by First Selectman Rudy Marconi.

Chiefs of Ridgefield Fire and Police departments also spoke at the event.