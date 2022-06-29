EXPLAINER: Why Indonesia's leader is visiting Kyiv, Moscow NINIEK KARMINI, Associated Press June 29, 2022
In this photo released by Indonesian Presidential Palace, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, right, shakes hands with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Widodo, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations, is currently on a tour to Ukraine and Russia for meetings with the leaders of the two warring nations following a visit to Germany to attend the Group of Seven summit. (Laily Rachev, Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP)
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations, is heading to Ukraine and Russia for meetings with the leaders of the two warring nations following a visit to Germany to attend the Group of Seven summit.
Widodo has sought to maintain a neutral position since the start of the war, and hopes his efforts will lead to a cease-fire and eventual direct talks between the two leaders.
NINIEK KARMINI