EXPLAINER: Why India's farmers are revolting against PM Modi SHEIKH SAALIQ, Associated Press Jan. 27, 2021 Updated: Jan. 27, 2021 12:41 p.m.
1 of16 FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, farmers participate in a tractor protest rally towards the capital during India's Republic Day in New Delhi, India. A sea of tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and horses stormed India’s historic Red Fort on Jan. 26, a dramatic escalation of their protests, which are posing a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. They are demanding the repeal of laws passed by Parliament in September that they say will favor large corporate farms, devastate the earnings of many farmers and leave those who hold small plots behind as big corporations win out. Dinesh Joshi/AP Show More Show Less
2 of16 FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, Indian farmers huddle together in the back of their tractor trailer early morning as they protest against new farm laws, at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India. The protests gained momentum in November when the farmers tried to march into New Delhi but were stopped by police. Since then, they have promised to hunker down at the edge of the city until the laws are repealed. Altaf Qadri/AP Show More Show Less
3 of16 FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, file photo, a protesting farmer throws back a tear gas shells past concrete road blocks set up by policemen, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government also initially tried to discredit the farmers — who happen to be largely Sikh because of the demographics of the agricultural powerhouse states — by dismissing their concerns as motivated by religious nationalism.But such allegations appear to have backfired, further angering the farmers, many of whom serve in the Indian army, police and civil service. Since then, common citizens also joined them and the protests have gathered strength. Altaf Qadri/AP Show More Show Less
4 of16 FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, file photo, a farmer pleads with policemen as they beat him during a protest at the border between Delhi and Haryana state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government also initially tried to discredit the farmers — who happen to be largely Sikh because of the demographics of the agricultural powerhouse states — by dismissing their concerns as motivated by religious nationalism.But such allegations appear to have backfired, further angering the farmers, many of whom serve in the Indian army, police and civil service. Since then, common citizens also joined them and the protests have gathered strength. Anand Sharma/AP Show More Show Less
5 of16 FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, file photo, protesting farmers remove a concrete barricade set up by policemen as they attempt to move towards Delhi, at the border between Delhi and Haryana state. They are demanding the repeal of laws passed by Parliament in September that they say will favor large corporate farms, devastate the earnings of many farmers and leave those who hold small plots behind as big corporations win out. Altaf Qadri/AP Show More Show Less
6 of16 FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, file photo, a farmer holds a placard on a major highway, blocking traffic as they protest new farm laws, at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India. Farmers form the most influential voting bloc in India — and have long been romanticized as the heart and soul of the nation. Even though agriculture supports more than half of the country’s 1.4 billion people, the economic clout of farmers has diminished over the last three decades. Altaf Qadri/AP Show More Show Less
7 of16 FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, file photo, an elderly farmer sits with his grandson in the back of their tractor trailer as they join a protest blocking a highway at the Delhi- Haryana border at the outskirts of New Delhi, India. Most of the protesters are farmers from northern Punjab and Haryana states, the two biggest agricultural producers. Farmers form the most influential voting bloc in India — and are often romanticized as the heart and soul of the nation. Manish Swarup/AP Show More Show Less
8 of16 FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, protesting farmers prepare flat bread for fellow farmers as they block a major highway protesting against new farm laws, at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India. Most of the protesters are farmers from northern Punjab and Haryana states, the two biggest agricultural producers. Farmers form the most influential voting bloc in India — and are often romanticized as the heart and soul of the nation. Altaf Qadri/AP Show More Show Less
9 of16 FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, file photo, farmers raise slogans during a protest against new farm laws on a highway at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India. The protests against the Modi government are the biggest since he first came to power in 2014. They come at a time when the country’s economy has tanked, social strife has widened, protests have erupted against laws some deem discriminatory and the government has been questioned over its response to the coronavirus pandemic. Manish Swarup/AP Show More Show Less
10 of16 FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, farmers sit in the back of a trailer as they participate in a protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Haryana state border, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. Farmers form the most influential voting bloc in India — and are often romanticized as the heart and soul of the nation. The protests against the Modi government are the biggest since he first came to power in 2014. Manish Swarup/AP Show More Show Less
11 of16 FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, file photo, a farmer sits with a tape across his mouth that reads, "Walking in the footsteps of Gandhi, I am on a hunger strike", as farmers protesting against new farm laws block a major highway at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, India. They are demanding the repeal of laws passed by Parliament in September that they say will favor large corporate farms, devastate the earnings of many farmers and leave those who hold small plots behind as big corporations win out. Modi has billed the laws as necessary to modernize Indian farming. Altaf Qadri/AP Show More Show Less
12 of16 FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, file photo, farmers huddle together as they share a hookah while blocking a major highway during a protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, India. The protests gained momentum in November when the farmers tried to march into New Delhi but were stopped by police. Since then, they have promised to hunker down at the edge of the city until the laws are repealed. Altaf Qadri/AP Show More Show Less
13 of16 FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, file photo, a farmer lies under the belly of a tractor trolley next to a bonfire as they block a major highway in protest against new farm laws while it rains at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, India. The protests gained momentum in November when the farmers tried to march into New Delhi but were stopped by police. Since then, they have promised to hunker down at the edge of the city until the laws are repealed. Altaf Qadri/AP Show More Show Less
14 of16 FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan.26, 2021, file photo, Indian policemen beat farmers driving a tractor towards the heart of the city as a sign of protest against new farm laws, during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India. A sea of tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and horses stormed India’s historic Red Fort this week, a dramatic escalation of their protests, which are posing a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Altaf Qadri/AP Show More Show Less
15 of16 FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, a Sikh man hangs on to pole holding a Sikh religious flag along with a farm union flag at the historic Red Fort monument during a farmers protest against new farm laws in New Delhi, India. A sea of tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and horses stormed India’s historic Red Fort this week — a dramatic escalation of their protests, which are posing a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Dinesh Joshi/AP Show More Show Less
16 of16 FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, protesting farmers are seen amid tear gas smoke fired by police in an attempt to stop them from marching to the capital during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India. A sea of tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and horses stormed India’s historic Red Fort this week, a dramatic escalation of their protests, which are posing a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Altaf Qadri/AP Show More Show Less
NEW DELHI (AP) — A sea of tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and horses stormed India’s historic Red Fort this week — a dramatic escalation of their protests, which are posing a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.
The AP explains what is at the heart of two months of demonstrations and what it means for Modi's government.