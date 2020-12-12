EXPLAINER: What's in store when the Electoral College meets JESSICA GRESKO and MARK SHERMAN, Associated Press Dec. 12, 2020 Updated: Dec. 12, 2020 12:44 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters cast their ballots for president more than a month ago, but the votes that officially matter will be cast Monday. That's when the Electoral College meets.
The Constitution gives the electors the power to choose the president, and when all the votes are counted Monday, President-elect Joe Biden is expected to have 306 electoral votes, more than the 270 needed to elect a president, to 232 votes for President Donald Trump.
JESSICA GRESKO and MARK SHERMAN