EXPLAINER: New players add volatility in Jerusalem tensions JOSEF FEDERMAN, Associated Press April 26, 2021 Updated: April 26, 2021 1:15 a.m.
1 of12 In this Thursday, April 22, 2021 file photo, Israeli border police block members of "Lahava", a Jewish extremist group, from approaching the Damascus Gate to protest amid heightened tensions in the city, just outside Jerusalem's Old City. A year of relative calm between Israel and the Palestinians has come to an abrupt halt in recent days with the eruption of nightly clashes between Arab youths and Israeli police in east Jerusalem and a heavy barrage of rocket fire launched from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 In this Thursday, April 22, 2021 file photo, mounted Israeli police officers ride past a fire during clashes with Palestinians, just outside Jerusalem's Old City. A year of relative calm between Israel and the Palestinians has come to an abrupt halt in recent days with the eruption of nightly clashes between Arab youths and Israeli police in east Jerusalem and a heavy barrage of rocket fire launched from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 In this Thursday, April 22, 2021 file photo, Israeli riot police detain a Palestinian man during clashes near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City. A year of relative calm between Israel and the Palestinians has come to an abrupt halt in recent days with the eruption of nightly clashes between Arab youths and Israeli police in east Jerusalem and a heavy barrage of rocket fire launched from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. Mahmoud Illean/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Israeli police and Palestinian men gather in a plaza outside of Jerusalem's Old City, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Israeli police late Sunday removed barricades outside Jerusalem's Old City that had prevented Muslims from meeting in a traditional gathering spot during the holy month of Ramadan. The barricades have sparked nightly clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police, and their removal appeared to be aimed at easing the tensions. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Palestinians celebrates after Israel's police removed barricades in a plaza outside of Jerusalem's Old City, Sunday, April 25, 2021.Israeli police late Sunday removed barricades outside Jerusalem's Old City that had prevented Muslims from meeting in a traditional gathering spot during the holy month of Ramadan. The barricades have sparked nightly clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police, and their removal appeared to be aimed at easing the tensions. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Palestinians celebrates after Israel's police removed barricades in a plaza outside of Jerusalem's Old City, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Israeli police late Sunday removed barricades outside Jerusalem's Old City that had prevented Muslims from meeting in a traditional gathering spot during the holy month of Ramadan. The barricades have sparked nightly clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police, and their removal appeared to be aimed at easing the tensions. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 In this Thursday, April 22, 2021 file photo, Palestinians run as a stun grenades are fired by Israeli police during clashes at Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, Thursday, April 22, 2021. A year of relative calm between Israel and the Palestinians has come to an abrupt halt in recent days with the eruption of nightly clashes between Arab youths and Israeli police in east Jerusalem and a heavy barrage of rocket fire launched from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. Mahmoud Illean/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Palestinians shout slogans in a plaza outside of Jerusalem's Old City, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Israeli police late Sunday removed barricades outside Jerusalem's Old City that had prevented Muslims from meeting in a traditional gathering spot during the holy month of Ramadan. The barricades have sparked nightly clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police, and their removal appeared to be aimed at easing the tensions. Ariel Schalit/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
JERUSALEM (AP) — The holy city of Jerusalem, a tinderbox of competing religious and political claims, has repeatedly triggered bouts of Israeli-Palestinian violence.
This time around, there have been some additional sparks, including Jewish extremists who, emboldened by their political patrons’ recent election to parliament, staged a provocative march to Jerusalem’s walled Old City chanting “death to the Arabs.”