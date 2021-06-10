EU vows a firm response as Brexit tensions rise anew June 10, 2021 Updated: June 10, 2021 5:51 a.m.
1 of9 European Council President Charles Michel speaks during a joint news conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ahead of the G7 summit, at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, June 10, 2021. Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen will attend the G7 summit in Cornwall, southwest England. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a joint news conference with European Council President Charles Michel ahead of the G7 summit, at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, June 10, 2021. Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen will attend the G7 summit in Cornwall, southwest England. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, speaks during a joint news conference with European Council President Charles Michel ahead of the G7 summit, at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, June 10, 2021. Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen will attend the G7 summit in Cornwall, southwest England. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a joint news conference with European Council President Charles Michel ahead of the G7 summit, at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, June 10, 2021. Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen will attend the G7 summit in Cornwall, southwest England. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 European Council President Charles Michel speaks during a joint news conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ahead of the G7 summit, at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, June 10, 2021. Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen will attend the G7 summit in Cornwall, southwest England. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a joint news conference with European Council President Charles Michel ahead of the G7 summit, at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, June 10, 2021. Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen will attend the G7 summit in Cornwall, southwest England. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
BRUSSELS (AP) — Top European Union officials vowed Thursday to use all measures available to ensure that the United Kingdom respects the terms of its Brexit agreement with the bloc as tensions rise over trade involving Northern Ireland.
“It is paramount to implement what we have decided. This is a question of rule of law,” European Council President Charles Michel said. “We will use all the tools we have in order to make sure that we defend our interests and to protect the integrity of the single market.”