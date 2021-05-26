EU takes on AstraZeneca in court over vaccine deliveries SAMUEL PETREQUIN , Associated Press May 26, 2021 Updated: May 26, 2021 5:02 a.m.
1 of14 Lawyers for the European Commission, left, and AstraZeneca right, prepare arguments during a hearing, European Commission vs AstraZeneca, at the main courthouse in Brussels, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. While the EU insists AstraZeneca has breached its contractual obligations, the company says it has fully complied with the agreement, arguing that vaccines are difficult to manufacture and it made its best effort to deliver on time. the European Union's executive branch will try to persuade a Brussels court Wednesday that the case is urgent enough to justify ordering the company to make an immediate delivery of the missing shots. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union took on vaccine producer AstraZeneca in a Brussels court on Wednesday with the urgent demand that the company needs to make an immediate delivery of COVID-19 shots the bloc insists were already due.
AstraZeneca’s contract signed with the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, on behalf of member states foresaw an initial 300 million doses for distribution among all 27 countries, with an option for a further 100 million. The doses were expected to be delivered throughout 2021. But only 30 million were sent during the first quarter.
Written By
SAMUEL PETREQUIN