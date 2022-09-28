EU eyes Russia trade sanctions over 'sham' Ukraine votes LORNE COOK and SAMUEL PETREQUIN, Associated Press Sep. 28, 2022 Updated: Sep. 28, 2022 11 a.m.
1 of9 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, arrives for the weekly College of Commissioners meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. The European Union suspects that damage to two underwater natural gas pipelines was sabotage and is warning of retaliation for any attack on Europe's energy networks, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Wednesday. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries should impose “biting sanctions” on Russian trade and hit officials responsible for “sham referendums” held in parts of Ukraine as Moscow ramps up the war, senior EU officials said Wednesday.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the Kremlin-orchestrated referendums on joining Russia “are an illegal attempt to grab land and change international borders by force.”
