EU's Borrell voices solidarity with US in SolarWinds hack

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union' foreign policy chief expressed “solidarity" with the U.S. Thursday in the wake of the so-called SolarWinds hack, a breach of federal government agencies and American corporations that's blamed on Russian hackers.

At least nine federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, were hacked, along with dozens of private-sector companies. The months-long cyberespionage operation was carried out largely through a hack of widely used software from Texas-based SolarWinds Inc.