EU leaders agree to reduce emissions after all-night talks SAMUEL PETREQUIN, Associated Press Dec. 11, 2020 Updated: Dec. 11, 2020 2:35 a.m.
1 of4 The bust of French statesman Robert Schuman, one of the founders of the European Union, is seen while environmental activists launch a hot air balloon during a demonstration outside of an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. European Union leaders meet for a year-end summit that will address anything from climate, sanctions against Turkey to budget and virus recovery plans. Brexit will be discussed on the sidelines. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 French President Emmanuel Macron, center, speaks with Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis, third left, and Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, center right, during a round table meeting at an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. European Union leaders meet for a year-end summit that will address anything from climate, sanctions against Turkey to budget and virus recovery plans. Brexit will be discussed on the sidelines. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP) Olivier Hoslet/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Environmental activists launch a hot air balloon during a demonstration outside of an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. European Union leaders meet for a year-end summit that will address anything from climate, sanctions against Turkey to budget and virus recovery plans. Brexit will be discussed on the sidelines. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, left, speaks with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a round table meeting at an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. European Union leaders meet for a year-end summit that will address anything from climate, sanctions against Turkey to budget and virus recovery plans. Brexit will be discussed on the sidelines. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP) Olivier Hoslet/AP Show More Show Less
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders reached a hard-fought deal Friday to cut the bloc’s greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by the end of the decade compared with 1990 levels, avoiding a hugely embarrassing deadlock ahead of a U.N. climate meeting this weekend.
Following night-long discussions at their two-day summit in Brussels, the 27 member states approved the EU executive commission’s proposal to toughen the bloc’s intermediate target on the way to climate neutrality by mid-century, after a group of reluctant, coal-reliant countries finally accepted to support the improved goal.
