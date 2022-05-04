EU leader calls for Russian oil ban in new set of sanctions
LORNE COOK and SAMUEL PETREQUIN, Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's top official on Wednesday called on the 27-nation bloc to ban oil imports from Russia in a sixth package of sanctions targeting Moscow for its war in Ukraine.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also proposed that Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, and two other major banks be disconnected from the SWIFT international banking payment system.