EU extends Belarus, Lukashenko sanctions for a year

Alexei Druzhinin/AP

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Thursday prolonged sanctions targeting dozens of Belarus officials, including President Alexander Lukashenko, for a year over allegations of fraud in the country's presidential election last summer and the crackdown on peaceful protesters that followed.

The measures include an asset freeze and bans on traveling in the 27-nation EU for 88 people, including politicians, state security personnel and businesspeople, and asset freezes on seven organizations. EU citizens and companies also are forbidden from providing them with funds.