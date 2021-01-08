EU doubles COVID-19 vaccine order with Pfizer-BioNTech SAMUEL PETREQUIN, Associated Press Jan. 8, 2021 Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 6:01 a.m.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen removes her face mask as she arrives to a news conference on COVID-19 vaccination plan at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. The European Commission said it has secured the buying of 300 million extra doses of the coronavirus Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, a move that could ease criticism that the EU's executive arm has not done enough to procure coronavirus shots for the entire bloc.
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's executive arm said Friday it has secured 300 million extra doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, a move that could ease criticism that the EU's executive arm has not done enough to procure doses for the entire bloc.
Speaking during a news conference in Brussels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the agreement will double the amount of doses already ordered by the 27-nation bloc.
