EU chief: Bloc was late, over-confident on vaccine rollout RAF CASERT, Associated Press Feb. 10, 2021 Updated: Feb. 10, 2021 5:08 a.m.
BRUSSELS (AP) — As the European Union surpassed the toll of 500,000 people lost to the virus, the EU Commission chief said Wednesday that the bloc's much-criticized vaccine rollout could be partly blamed on the EU being over-optimistic, over-confident and plainly “late."
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen defended the EU’s overall approach of trying to beat the pandemic with a unified vaccine plan for its 27 nations, even if she admitted mistakes in the strategy to quickly obtain sufficient vaccines for its 447 million citizens.