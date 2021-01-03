ESL, GED, Adult Basic Education classes starting

Mark Lennihan / AP

English as a Second Language (ESL), GED, Credit Diploma Program, and Adult Basic Education (ABE) classes start soon in Danbury. These classes are offered to area residents through the Western Connecticut Regional Adult and Continuing Education program, and are free to Ridgefield residents, age 17 and older (age 18 for ESL).

Registration for GED, ABE, and Credit Diploma classes is in early January for both returning and new students. Students must bring a transcript and ID. New students are encouraged to call (203) 797-4731 or email adultedinfo@danbury.k12.ct.us for time and location and to set up a guidance appointment prior to registration. Classes start late August.