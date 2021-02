Bill Rozak/AP

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A crew for a private contractor hired by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began removing an abandoned boat from Lake Tahoe on Tuesday that sank off the lake’s south shore in January and had been leaking oil.

The 40-foot (12 meters) recreational vessel was first reported Jan. 15 to have sunk in about 15 feet (4.5 meters) of water about 300 yards (274 meters) offshore from Pope Beach in South Lake Tahoe, the EPA said.