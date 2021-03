EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The state has fined a Eugene wood treatment plant more than $200,000 for hazardous waste and water quality violations that regulators say occurred over the last five years.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued J.H. Baxter & Co. $223,440 in fines Wednesday for violations that included the illegal treatment of 1.7 million gallons of hazardous waste between 2015-19 and two unpermitted discharges of untreated storm water in 2019, The Register-Guard reported.