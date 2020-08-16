EPA approaches property owners about Charles River runoff

BOSTON (AP) — Large private-property owners eventually could be required to limit the amount of phosphorous they discharge into stormwater that ends up in the Charles River.

WBUR-FM reports that the Environmental Protection Agency is reaching out to private institutions in the Charles River watershed to discuss reducing stormwater pollution that leads to toxic algae blooms. The process could lead to new permitting requirements for office parks, colleges, hospitals and other property owners.

The discussions are in response to a petition from the Charles River Watershed Association and the Boston-based Conservation Law Foundation.

Currently the burden of monitoring and preventing stormwater pollution falls upon municipalities.