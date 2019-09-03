EMT's revive man who collapsed during Connecticut road race

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A 62-year-old man who collapsed while participating in a road race in Connecticut over the weekend was revived thanks to a quick-thinking bystander and fire department emergency medical technicians.

Rick Fontana, New Haven's director of emergency management, tells the New Haven Register the man had just started running in the Haven Place Family Day 5K on Monday when he collapsed in cardiac arrest.

Fontana says a bystander began CPR before emergency medical technicians assigned to the race rushed to the scene within a minute and shocked his heart back into a normal rhythm.

Fontana says the man "is alive because our guys did a great job."

His name was not made public.

___

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com