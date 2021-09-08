Dylann Roof seeks rehearing on church shooting conviction

Dylann Roof has filed the next step in his federal appeal, challenging a court's confirmation of his conviction and death sentence for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation.
In a petition filed Wednesday with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, attorneys for Roof argued that the court's decision last month to uphold his federal conviction and sentence interpreted too broadly the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which authorizes Congress to regulate commerce among the states.