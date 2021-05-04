Dutch king lays Remembrance Day wreath honoring war dead May 4, 2021 Updated: May 4, 2021 3:03 p.m.
View of Dam Square devoid of spectators due to coronavirus related restrictions, as Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima lay a wreath during a national service to commemorate the war dead in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Dutch king laid a wreath Tuesday at a monument to the country's war dead at a solemn commemoration ceremony devoid of the usual huge crowds for the second straight year because of coronavirus lockdown measures.
King Willem-Alexander marked the Netherlands' Remembrance Day with his wife, Queen Maxima, and other dignitaries and a small group of guests at the national monument on Dam Square in downtown Amsterdam.