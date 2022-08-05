Dutch government, farmers in talks on emission cut targets Aug. 5, 2022 Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 6:36 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6 FILE- Protesting farmers talk at a blockade outside a distribution center for supermarket chain Aldi in the town of Drachten, northern Netherlands, Monday, July 4, 2022. Representatives of Dutch farmers were meeting Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and other Cabinet ministers to discuss the government's nitrogen emissions reduction goals that have sparked disruptive protests in recent weeks. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE- Some 25 tractors were used to blockade a distribution center for supermarket chain Albert Heijn in the town of Zaandam, just north of Amsterdam, Monday, July 4, 2022. Representatives of Dutch farmers were meeting Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and other Cabinet ministers to discuss the government's nitrogen emissions reduction goals that have sparked disruptive protests in recent weeks. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - Protesting farmers block a draw bridge at a lock in the Princess Margriet canal, preventing all ship traffic from passing in Gaarkeuken, northern Netherlands, Monday, July 4, 2022. Representatives of Dutch farmers were meeting Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and other Cabinet ministers to discuss the government's nitrogen emissions reduction goals that have sparked disruptive protests in recent weeks. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - Police looked on but did not immediately take action Monday as some 25 tractors set up a blockade outside a distribution center for supermarket chain Albert Heijn in the town of Zaandam, just north of Amsterdam, Monday, July 4, 2022. Dutch farmers angry at government plans to slash emissions used tractors and trucks Monday to blockade supermarket distribution centers, the latest actions in a summer of discontent in the country's lucrative agricultural sector. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Representatives of Dutch farmers were meeting Friday with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and other Cabinet ministers to discuss the government's nitrogen emissions reduction goals that have sparked disruptive protests in recent weeks.
But the prospect of success appeared slim, with two main activist farmers' organizations demanding concessions and not attending because they have no trust in the veteran politician appointed to act as intermediary. They say the mediator, Johan Remkes, is not independent.