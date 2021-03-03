Durham scientist joins U.S. Senate field in North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A scientist and university administrator announced Wednesday that he'll run for a North Carolina U.S. Senate seat being vacated at the end of 2022 by Republican incumbent Richard Burr.

Richard Watkins Jr. of Durham said he's entering the Senate race in part to ensure “science is represented at the highest levels of our government,” particularly with challenges like climate change and COVID-19. “If we are to tackle the great challenges of tomorrow, then science must lead today," he added.