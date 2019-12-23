Durable Goods

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2019, file photo people shop at a Best Buy store during a Black Friday sale in Overland Park, Kan. On Monday, Dec. 23, the Commerce Department releases its November report on durable goods. less FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2019, file photo people shop at a Best Buy store during a Black Friday sale in Overland Park, Kan. On Monday, Dec. 23, the Commerce Department releases its November report on durable ... more Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Durable Goods 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods fell 2% in November, led by a large decrease in orders for defense aircraft and parts. A closely watched category that tracks business investment ticked up 0.1%.

The Commerce Department said Monday that the drop in orders for durable goods last month was the biggest decline since May. Orders have fallen in two of the past three months. October’s number was revised down to 0.2% from a 0.6% gain.

Transportation equipment orders fell 5.9%, its biggest decline since May. Excluding transportation, new orders were flat.