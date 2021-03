Dump truck driver, who hit sign that killed driver, indicted

CLEVELAND (AP) — A dump truck driver who struck a large metal sign on a busy Cleveland highway last year, causing it to fall on a passing pickup truck and killing the driver, has been indicted on aggravated vehicular homicide charges.

Jason Beard, 38, of Cleveland, was operating the dump truck recklessly when the crash occurred Sept. 24, according to the indictment recently handed up by a Cuyahoga County grand jury. He's due to be arraigned March 23, and it wasn't known Tuesday if he's retained an attorney.