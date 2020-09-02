https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Ducey-appoints-McGill-to-fill-Yavapai-County-15538040.php
Ducey appoints McGill to fill Yavapai County court vacancy
PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed a Yavapai County prosecutor as a Superior Courtjudge to fill a vacancy created by a retirement.
Ducey's office on Wesdnsday announced his appointment of Michael McGill to replace David Mackey.
Superior Court judges in Arizona counties with populations of less than 250,000 are elected except that mid-term vacancies are filled by appointment by the governor. The appointee then has to run and win in the next general election to remain in office.
McGill is a supervising deputy county attorney with the County Attorney's Office.
